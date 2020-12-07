CHAMPAIGN — It had been 12 years since the Illinois football program had enjoyed a victory against Iowa.
During that stretch, the Hawkeyes had enjoyed a six-game win streak and they had outscored the Fighting Illini 215-60.
For nearly 17 minutes on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, it appeared that those previous results were nothing more than a historical reference.
That was until Iowa, rated No. 24 in the Associated Press Poll, scored 35 unanswered points on the way to a 35-21 victory over Illinois.
“We’ve got to maintain that energy through the game,’’ said Illinois running back Chase Brown, who had a team-high 83 rushing yards. “When we got up on them 14-zip, the energy was there.’’
But what happened over the next 40 minutes of the contest?
“Maybe, we got too comfortable,’’ Brown added. “Obviously when you’re up 14-zip, you’ve got to step on their necks and you’ve got to finish them.
“We’ve got to take them out and finish the game.’’
Instead it was the Hawkeyes (5-2) and quarterback Spencer Petras that seemingly that stepped up to the challenge, cutting the Illini lead to 14-13 at halftime with three straight scoring drives.
Iowa than carried that momentum over into second half with three more scoring drives all ending in touchdowns with Petras hitting Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a 4-yard scoring strike and Shaun Beyer on a 16-yard pass.
“We spread the ball out pretty well,’’ said Petras, who also connected with Sam LaPorta for a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. “After the slow start, we got to see what this offense can really do.’’
While the Hawkeyes got their offense on track, it was the Illini that seemingly couldn’t do anything right after those opening 17 minutes in which they rolled up 148 yards of offense.
“Words can’t describe how I was feeling,’’ said Brown of his team’s 14-0 lead with 13 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. “We were playing great football. That’s what you guys want to see, that’s what fans want to see, that’s what we we want to see and that’s what we put work into every single week to do.’’
But over the next seven drives, Illinois (2-4) picked up just 47 yards of offense.
“I don’t think they changed anything,’’ said Illinois coach Lovie Smith.
And Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston confirmed Smith’s comments.
“Nothing changed,’’ he said. “There weren’t any adjustments, none at all.
“We just had to settle down and come out and play Iowa defense.’’
Meanwhile, the Illinois defense saw three starters — defensive tackle Jamal Woods, linebacker Khalan Tolson and cornerback Nate Hobbs — leave the game with injuries.
“I don’t think you need to talk about injuries when you lose and give up yards and points like that,’’ Smith said. “Everybody saw the game. We did lose some guys. We had some defensive players were out — some key guys were out.
“When that happens, some other players have to step up and that didn’t happen today.’’
Illinois got an offensive spark from redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams in the fourth quarter. He led the Illini on a pair of drives — one that ended on downs inside the Iowa 10 and the other was capped with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Sandy.
Daniel Barker and Josh Imatorbhebhe caught touchdown passes from Brandon Peters in the first half as Illinois built its 14-0 lead.
Former Danville standout Caleb Griffin, a sophomore kicker on the Illini roster, served as the team’s punt returner on Saturday.
Griffin fielded four punts, three with a fair catch and he had one punt return for 4 yards.
Julian Pearl, another former Danville standout, started at right tackle for Illinois. It was his second consecutive start for the Illini.
Illinois will travel to Evanston on Saturday to play the Northwestern Wildcats.
