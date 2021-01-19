CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood vowed after Saturday’s 87-81 loss to Ohio State that his team was going to meet and make the corrections necessary to get the Fighting Illini back on the right track after back-to-back losses at the State Farm Center.
Underwood would not disclose what was said or done during the team meeting on Sunday.
“We will not talk about the meeting,’’ he said. “What happens in that locker room will stay there.’’
But, the fourth-year coach of the Illini thought his team had a good practice on Sunday.
“It’s nothing that we haven’t been talking about from consistency to continued growth,’’ Underwood said. “We will see (tonight) if we have addressed some of those things.’’
Illinois (9-5 overall, 5-3 in the Big Ten) will look to snap that two-game home losing streak tonight with a 7:30 p.m. contest against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Tonight’s game is the first time this year that the Illini will play a team that is played earlier in the season.
Back on Dec. 23, 2020, Illinois followed an all-too-familiar route to a 98-81 victory over Penn State as the Nittany Lions opened the game with a 19-4 advantage.
“Being down 19-4 is not something that you get overly excited about as a coach,’’ Underwood said. “We did settle in and find a way to play better throughout the course of that game.’’
The Illini did the same thing in an 81-56 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Jan. 7, but these past two games against Maryland and Ohio State, the slow starts have led to disappointing losses for Illinois.
“The last three games, we haven’t put 40 minutes together,’’ said Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier. “We have to find a way to put 40 minutes together and do what we do, every day and every night. We can be the best 20-minute team in the country, but we have put two halves together and then no one would be able to beat us.
“As a four-year starter, I’m going to take a lot of accountability on these past three games and put that on me. I haven’t done a good job of getting my team ready in the first half … I have to figure out a way to have my guys ready to play 40 minutes.’’
Frazier also didn’t release any specific details of Sunday’s meeting.
“The past two days have been about changing our mindset as to what we are about. We had to figure out what is important to us,’’ he said. “We have been playing for the wrong things. We realized what is important. We know what we are capable of when we play for 40 minutes and that is what we need to do against Penn State.’’
Both Underwood and Frazier pointed out that Illinois lost four straight games during Big Ten Conference play, but the Fighting Illini won five of their final six to finish just a game out of first-place in the conference standings.
“There are defining moments in every season and it’s my job to help identify some of those potential stumbling blocks or road blocks,’’ Underwood said. “You don’t achieve greatness without having a road block or two or a speed bump.
“We’ve had two games here that teams have played better than us. We have to address that and we have. We will see if it helps.’’
Penn State is in the midst of playing four games in eight days after the Nittany Lions had their program paused for 18 days because of positive COVID-19 tests.
In their first game back on Sunday, Penn State fought hard but dropped a 80-72 contest at Purdue.
But Underwood admits it’s a tough team to scout considering that they have played just one game in the first 18 days of the new year.
“We usually look at their last five games, but Penn State hasn’t played a lot since we played them,’’ said Underwood, as Penn State played Indiana on Dec. 30 before taking 18 days off. “But, they have shown a tendency to play a lot more zone and they have shown a tendency to double the post since our game.’’
The latter figures to definitely happen as Illinois 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn has been doubled and triple-teamed as times this season.
“He better get used to it,’’ Underwood said. “That’s a sign of respect.’’
Penn State has four players averaging in double figures with Myreon Jones leading the way at 15.4 per game, while Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 22.4 a contest.
Tonight’s game can be seen on the Big Ten Network and it can be heard locally on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
NOTE — The Illinois men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Michigan State has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Spartans program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.