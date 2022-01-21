DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team has just learned all season to rally.
Against Parkland College on Wednesday, the 19th-rated Jaguars were without Day’Len Davis-Williams and was down 38-32 at halftime.
But the Jaguars used a tenacious second-half defense to beat the Cobras 66-60 on Wednesday night at the Mary Miller Center.
Parkland managed just 22 second-half points after building a 38-32 halftime advantage over DACC and the Cobras shot a dismal 35 percent from the field (21-60) and they were just 2-of-16 behind the 3-point arc.
“This is a unit from day one. We have been preaching that one man is not bigger than the team and if one man goes down, another steps up,” DACC head coach Dajuan Gouard said. “This is not the first time we have lost a starter. We lost Lewis Richards in Game 2 and he is still trying to find his way back, so we are accustomed to not have every starter on the floor and we adjust.”
The Jaguars, who improve to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference, were led by guard Ahmoni Weston’s 17 points, while forward Stephen Atkinson came off the bench to contribute a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in the winning effort.
“Ahmoni, from last year, has matured at a high rate. He has played smart and has taken care of the ball and think about what shots to take,” Gouard said. “We have been talking about leadership and we have had Day’Len around for so long, he’s been stuck in that leadership role and we he leaves, we will need new leadership and Ahmoni and Drew (Reifsteck) has decided to not wait for that to happen. You can see in Ahmoni’s play, he can make a good pass or hit that tough shot that can give us leads.”
Kendall Taylor had nine points, Ian Schuster and Tyshay Epps each had six, Dameriz Merriweather and Xavier Evans each had five and Reifsteck had four points and three assists.
Gouard said Atkinson was dealing with injuries, but had enough for the Cobras.
“Stephen had been hurt for the last few games with a bum ankle,” Gouard said. “He pleaded and begged to give us everything he had and he ended up with a double-double. If I knew he could do that, I would have played him two games ago.
“It is a tribute to this team. They all love each other and play for each other and that is why if anyone can’t play, they don’t care. I even had to step away from a game for family issues and they won by 30, so this team has bought into everything I have been selling and it has paid off so far this season.”
Up next for DACC is home conference contest against the John Wood Community College Trail Blazers, who are 12-8 overall.
“John Wood is John Wood. They are tough and they are going to shoot the ball good and execute their offensive sets to a T,” Gouard said. It is going to be another fight and we have to be ready to go to the battlefield for 40 minutes.”
Tipoff for today’s contest at the Mary Miller Center is set for 3 p.m.
