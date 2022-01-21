DANVILLE — The 19th-rated Danville Area Community College Jaguars used a tenacious second-half defense to beat the Parkland College Cobras 66-60 on Wednesday night at the Mary Miller Center.
Parkland managed just 22 second-half points after building a 38-32 halftime advantage over DACC and the Cobras shot a dismal 35 percent from the field (21-60) and they were just 2-of-16 behind the 3-point arc.
The Jaguars, who improve to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference, were led by guard Ahmoni Weston's 17 points, while forward Stephen Atkinson came off the bench to contribute a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in the winning effort.
Up next for DACC is home conference contest against the John Wood Community College Trail Blazers, who are 12-8 overall.
Tipoff for Saturday's contest at the Mary Miller Center is set for 3 p.m.
At Mary Miller Center
Danville Area Community College 66, Parkland College 60
Parkland (60) — Sean Ealy 2-8 4-4 8, Kieon Gill 3-7 0-0 6, Savon Wykle 2-11 2-2 6, Josh Rivers 4-11 4-4 12, Jamil Hardaway 1-4 0-0 3, Daniel Reed 4-7 0-0 9, Oluyeni Elutio 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Candler 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Lampley 1-1 0-0 2, Marcus Johnson 4-11 6-7 14. Totals: 21-60 16-17 60.
Danville Area (66) — Drew Reifsteck 2-5 0-0 4, Ahmoni Weston 5-8 7-10 17, Xavier Evans 2-2 1-1 5, Kendall Taylor 4-7 1-2 9, Donell Carter 1-4 0-0 2, Dameriz Merryweather 2-5 1-2 5, Tyshay Epps 2-4 0-0 6, Kameron Barnett 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Ian Schuster 3-11 0-0 6, Stephen Atkinson 4-8 2-2 10. Totals: 26-55 12-17 66.
Parkland `38 `22 `— `60
Danville Area `32 `34 `— `66
3-pointers — Parkland 2-16 (Hardaway 1-4, Reed 1-2, Ealy 0-1, Gill 0-2, Wykle 0-3, Rivers 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Danville Area 2-10 (Epps 2-3, Reifsteck 0-1, Weston 0-1, Carter 0-1, Merriweather 0-1, Schuster 0-3). Rebounds — Parkland 33 (Johnson 10, Ealy 6, Reed 4, Gill 3, Wykle 3, Rivers 2, Hardaway 2, TEAM 3). Danville Area 39 (Atkinson 10, Weston 5, Taylor 5, Evans 4, Schuster 3, Carter 2, Merriweather 2, Epps 1, TEAM 7). Assists — Parkland 4 (Gill 3, Wykle 1). Danville Area 12 (Reifsteck 3, Weston 2, Evans 2, Schuster 2, Taylor 1, Merriweather 1, Epps 1). Turnovers — Parkland 15 (Rivers 6, Ealy 3, Gill 2, Reed 2, Wykle 1, Johnson 1). Danville Area 20 (Reifsteck 3, Evans 3, Taylor 3, Carter 3, Merriweather 3, Epps 2, Weston 1, Richards 1, Atkinson 1). Steals — Parkland 8 (Rivers 3, Reed 3, Gill 1, Wykle 1). Danville Area 4 (Reifsteck 1, Carter 1, Merriweather 1, Schuster 1). Blocks — Parkland 2 (Wykle 1, Rivers 1). Danville Area 4 (Reifsteck 1, Evans 1, Epps 1, Atkinson 1). Total fouls — Parkland 19, Danville Area 18. Fouled out — none.
Records — Parkland College 10-5 overall, 1-1 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference. Danville Area Community College 12-2 overall, 2-0 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference.
