Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) drives under pressure from Kansas State guard Mark Smith during the first half of Tuesday's NCAA college basketball game in Kansas City, Mo. Frazier and Smith were teammates with the Fighting Illini during the 2017-18 season. On Tuesday, Smith, who played at Missouri the past three years, suffered his first-ever loss against his former teammates as the Illini defeated the Wildcats 72-64 in the Hall of Fame Classic.