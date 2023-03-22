DANVILLE — The 12th-seeded Waubonsee Community College Chiefs pulled off the first upset in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with a 70-64 victory over the fifth-seeded Iowa Lakes Community College Lakers on Wednesday.
Jaylyn Kelly scored seven points in the final 33 seconds including a big 3-pointer to seal the victory over the Chiefs. Kelly finished with 15 points.
Joey Niesman led the way for Waubonsee (26-8) with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds. Brice Langford, who had a team-high 12 rebounds, gave the Chiefs the lead for good with two free throws with 2 minutes 24 seconds left.
Iowa Lakes, which falls to 24-9, committed 18 turnovers in the contest and the Lakers shot just 37.7 percent (26-of-69) from the field.
Isaiah Williams had a team-high 16 for Iowa Lakes, while Jeremiah Burke had a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
