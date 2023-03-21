DANVILLE — Top-seeded Davidson-Davie overcame a halftime deficit to beat Florida Gateway College 83-77 in a first-round contest in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on the Dick Shockey Court.
The Storm, who improved to 33-0 with the victory, have only trailed at halftime in three previous games this year and the last time with Feb. 8 against Guilford Tech.
But in the National Tournament, it was the Timberwolves holding a 34-25 lead and they maintained that advantage until the final 10 minutes.
Davidson-Davie took control with a 19-2 run fueled by nine points from Jaheim Taylor, who finished with a team-high 21.
Joining Taylor in double digits for the Storm was Chase Mebane with 18.
Amayoah Phillips came off the bench to score a game-high 27 for Florida Gateway College (15-12), while Antewan Webber had 14, Maurice Campbell finished with 12 and Jeremiah Barze chipped in with 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.