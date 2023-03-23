DANVILLE — Macomb Community College held top-seeded Davidson-Davie Community College scoreless for 7 minutes, 41 seconds in the second half on its way to a 66-63 victory in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Storm, who had won 33 straight games this season, saw its 10-point lead (59-49) evaporate with 11 straight scoreless possessions as they missed five shots and committed seven turnovers.
The Monarchs, who came into the tournament with the nation's best scoring defense, allowing just 60.3 points per game, took the lead for good with 4:37 left on a basket by Tamario Adley.
Jaylen Daugherty, who came off the bench to record a double-double for Macomb with 13 points and 12 rebounds, sealed the victory with a pair of free throws in the final seconds. Aidan Rubio was the leading scorer for the Monarchs with 23 points.
Davidson-Davie, who finished second in the 2021 and 2022 National Tournaments, was led by Jahlen King's 22 points off the bench, while Chase Mebane had 15 in the losing effort.
