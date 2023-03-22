DANVILLE — Romeo Aquino scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Orange County Community College Colts to a 85-63 victory over the Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Colts (30-1) built a 42-30 halftime advantage thanks to 50 percent shooting from the field as Aquino had 14 first-half points.
Orange County continued its hot shooting in the second half with Kevin Stein knocking down all six of his shots to score 15 second-half points. He finished with 21 in the game. Also scoring in double figures for the Colts was Darius Boben with 15.
Scottsdale, which falls to 25-8, struggled from long distance, making just 4-of-25 from 3-point range.
The Fighting Artichokes were led by Cameron Faas with 15, while Unisa Turay had 14 and Tyree Tyler finished with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
