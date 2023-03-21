DANVILLE — Niagara's Fenley Jean-Baptiste came up with pair of huge defensive plays in the final minutes to lead the Thunderwolves to a 72-70 victory over the Central Community College Raiders in a first-round contest at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Jean-Baptiste, who scored just seven points, had a block, altered another shot and pulled down a pair of defensive rebounds as Niagara (30-1) held Central to just 3 points in the game's final three minutes.
"We needed those plays down the stretch,'' said Niagara coach Bill Bielein. "I wasn't real happy with the way we played defense early in the second half, but we made the plays when we needed them down the stretch.''
Central (22-10) still had a shot to win at the buzzer but the half-court attempt by Blake Daberkow was off the mark.
The Thunderwolves, seeded No. 2 in the 16-team tournament, had three players in double figures. Oumaru Hydara and JaVaughn Jones came off the bench to score 12 and 11 respectively, while Lamar Lovelace had 10.
Trey Deveaux scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half for the Raiders, while PJ Davis came off the bench with 18. Also scoring in double figures for Central was Daberkow with 12 and Jayden Byabato with 11.
