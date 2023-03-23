DANVILLE — Mott freshman Nate Brown buried a 15-foot jumper with 2.9 seconds left to lead the Bears past the Central Community College Raiders in a consolation bracket game at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Brown, who was a ball boy for the 2007 National Championship team at Mott, finished with 17 points.
Central was unable to get off a shot at the buzzer. The Raiders, who end their season at 22-11, suffered two losses by a total of 3 points in the National Tournament as they lost 72-70 to Niagara in the first round.
Damarcies Moore scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the second half for the Bears, who improved to 25-9 while Mekhi Ellison chipped in with 11.
PJ Davis came off the bench to score a team-high 11 for Central, while Trey Deveaux contributed 10 in the losing effort.
