DANVILLE — Milwaukee Area Technical sophomore Mason Johnson only missed one field goal on his way to a game-high 21 points in the Stormers 79-65 victory over Niagara County in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Johnson, who was 10-of-11 from the field, made his first six attempts as the Stormers (30-4) built a 39-22 halftime advantage, while teammate Mikale Stevenson just missed a triple-double as he finished with 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.
Also scoring in double figures for Milwaukee Area Technical was Tarek Abdel Kireem with 11 and Shelton Williams with 10.
Niagara County, which had won 15 straight entering Wednesday's contest, shot just 32.1 percent for the game (27-of-84) and the Thunderwolves went just 8-of-39 from the field in the first half.
Lamar Lovelace led Niagara County with 15 points, while Aaron Miller had 13.
