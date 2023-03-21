DANVILLE — Milwaukee Area Technical College overcame a slow start to beat Mott College 83-68 in the first round of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center.
The Bears, who have won four National Titles in the 30 years that the tournament has been held in Danville, jumped out a 9-0 lead against the Stormers.
Milwaukee Area Technical (29-4) responded, taking a 48-37 halftime lead as Mason Johnson had 12 of his game-high 26 in the first half.
The Stormers maintained its double-digit lead throughout the second half as the Bears struggled in the second half, shooting just 30 percent (9-of-30) from the field.
Milwaukee Area Technical had five players in double figures. After the game-high 26 from Johnson, came DeMarco Clayton with 13, Mikale Stevenson had 11 and then Shelton Williams and Tarek Abdel Kireem each had 10.
Mott (24-9) had three players score in double digits with Damarcies Moore leading the way with 24, while Mehki Ellison had 16 and Nate Brown contributed 11.
