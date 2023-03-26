DANVILLE — The seventh-seeded Milwaukee Area Technical College Stormers won their first-ever NJCAA Division II National Tournament on Saturday night with a 86-65 victory over the eighth-seeded Macomb College Monarchs on Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
Milwaukee Area Technical (32-4) took control early, scoring 45 first-half points on 63.6 percent shooting from the field.
"I knew our pace would eventually get to people after playing back-to-back games,'' said Milwaukee Area Technical coach Randy Casey. "I think that definitely helped us in this game.''
The Stormers also made it very difficult on the Monarchs.
Macomb made just 3-of-31 from 3-point range in the contest (9.7 percent).
"We wanted to challenge every shot, no free shots,'' Casey said. "I think that's a credit to the overall toughness of our guys defensively. We could literally stop people with one shot attempt and one shot attempt only, and then get out and run. I think the defensive end from this team was the big difference.
"It was all about getting that defensive stop and then sprinting down the floor.''
That was definitely the winning combination for Milwaukee Area Technical, whose previous best finish in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament was a fifth-place finish ibn 2019.
"We kept talking about writing our own book, writing our own story,'' Casey said. "We talked about one chapter at a time.
"It was about finishing the book today and we did that.''
Mason Johnson, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward from Milwaukee, was named the Pin Ryan Most Valuable Player of the tournament after scoring 14 points, pulling down seven rebounds and recording four blocks in the championship game. Also earning all-tournament team from the Stormers was K.J. Taylor, who had a game-high 20 points in the title game, and Mikale Stevenson, who had 17 points and eight assists in the win over Macomb.
Macomb, which finishes the season at 28-8, Tamario Adley had a team-high 12 points, while Jaylen Daugherty had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Both Adley and Daugherty were selected for the all-tournament team.
