DANVILLE — Mikale Stevenson had been held to 9 points on 4-of-14 shooting through the first 39 minutes of Friday's second semifinal in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore didn't let that faze him, saving his best basketball for the final 60 seconds.
Stevenson scored the final seven points for Milwaukee Area Technical College as the Stormers advanced into the championship game with a 79-76 victory over the Orange County Colts at the Mary Miller Center.
"He continues to show up, continues to do things for his team,'' said Milwaukee Area Technical College coach Randy Casey. "Down the stretch we really pulled it out.''
Mason Johnson led the Stormers with a double-double of 20 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, while Ke'Varius Taylor added 15 points and Tarek Abdel Kireem came off the bench to score 12.
Orange County was led by Romeo Aquino with 17 points and he also had a team-high 10 rebounds. Joining him in double figures was Keon Gill with 15, Darius Boben had 12 and Kevin Stein had 10 in the losing effort.
With the victory, Milwaukee Area Technical College will play Macomb Community College, a 69-67 winner in overtime against Danville Area Community College, in Saturday's championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.