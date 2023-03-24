DANVILLE — Arkansas State Mid-South led from start to finish in a 68-56 triumph over Mott Community College at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Jesse Washington had an all-around solid game for the Greyhounds with 18 points, nine rebounds and a game-high five assists. Joining him in double figures was Braxtyn McCuien with 15, Je'marion Westbrook with 13 and Jailen Anderson with 12.
The Bears, who conclude their season at 25-10, was led in scoring by Nate Brown with 20, while Mekhi Ellison had 19.
With the victory Mid-South (25-11) advances to play Johnson County for the consolation championship on Saturday.
