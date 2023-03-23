DANVILLE — The Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes scored 43 points in the final 11 minutes and 19 seconds of Thursday's consolation bracket contest against Arkansas State Mid-South but it wasn't enough.
The Greyhounds (24-11) held on for a 91-84 victory on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
Mid-South's Jailen Anderson had a game-high 24 points, while Christian Thompson finished with 21, Braxtyn McCuien had 17 and Jesse Washington chipped in with 13.
The leading scorers for Scottsdale were Cameron Faas and Isaiah Floyd with 16 each. Faas had 14 in the second half on 5-of-8 shooting. Also reaching double digits for the Artichokes were Carson Kelly (12) and Isaiah Broady (12).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.