DANVILLE — Aidan Rubio scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the first half as the Macomb Community College Monarchs opened the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with a 72-59 victory over the Chesapeake College Skipjacks.
"Rubio is a Division I recruit,'' said Macomb coach Hassan Nizam. "He came out and knocked down some big shots to get us going in the first half.''
The Monarchs (26-7) scored the first points of the game and they never trailed in a game where they led by as much as 19 multiple times in the second half.
"Our goal is to play the first game of the tournament and the last game,'' said Nizam, whose team limited Chesapeake to just 34.3 percent shooting. "We have the top-rated defense in the country and it was a big part of our success.''
Joining Rubio in double figures for the Monarchs was Cameron McEvans with 11, while Jaylen Daugherty had 10.
Lamont Powell was the leading scorer for the Skipjacks with 19, while Justin DeMaria chipped in with 16.
Macomb will play either Davidson-Davie or Florida Gateway in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
