DANVILLE — Basketball is said to be a game of runs.
That was never more evident than Thursday's consolation contest between the Johnson County Cavaliers and the Iowa Lakes Lakers.
In the end, Johnson County defeated Iowa Lakes 77-76 in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on the Dick Shockey at the Mary Miller Center.
Ironically, it was the exact same score from an Nov. 11, 2022 contest between the Cavaliers and the Lakers in Overland Park, Kan. The only difference was the winning team.
"I guess we're pretty evenly matched,'' said Johnson County coach Rand Chappell.
Johnson County (27-8) opened the game on a 14-2 run, only to see Iowa Lakes (24-10) respond with a 31-5 run. The Lakers extended their lead to as much as 16 points in the second half before the Cavaliers came back for the 1-point victory.
Ryan Gordon had a game-high 26 points for Johnson County, including knocking down 12-of-13 free throws, while Tymer Jackson had 23 points and Desi Williams chipped with 14 points.
Leading the scoring for Iowa Lakes was Anthony Holden with 18. Also reaching double digits for the Lakers was Isaiah Williams with 12, Amiri Crowder with 11 and Jeremiah Burke had 10.
