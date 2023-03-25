DANVILLE — All-Tournament performer Tymer Jackson scored a game-high 30 points to lead Johnson County to a 79-63 victory over Arkansas State Mid-South in the consolation championship at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Jackson, who had 76 points in four tournament games, was 9-of-17 from the field, 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 8-of-8 at the free-throw line.
Also scoring in double figures for the Cavaliers (29-8) was Ryan Gordon with 13 points and Massi Malterer chipped in with 10.
Mid-South (25-12) got a team-high 18 points from Christian Thompson, an all-tournament performer, while Jesse Washington contributed 16 and Braxtyn McCuien finished with 11 points and 9 rebounds.
