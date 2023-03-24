DANVILLE — Xavier Kahube scored six points in overtime to lead the Johnson County Cavaliers to a 75-68 victory over the Chesapeake College Skipjacks at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Kahube came off the bench to score a game-high 20 points. After him in scoring for Johnson County was Ryan Gordon (13), Tymer Jackson (12) and Josh Jordan (12).
JayShaun Freeman had a team-high 19 points for Chesapeake College, while Lamont Powell had 16 in the losing effort.
With the win, Johnson County (28-8) advances to play Arkansas State Mid-South for the consolation championship.
