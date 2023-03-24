DANVILLE — Heart, soul, grit and determination were just a few of the adjectives used following the 83-78 victory for Danville Area Community College in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament against Waubonsee Community College.
Sophomore guards Ahmoni Weston and Dameriz Merriweather epitomized those terms, especially in the final moments as the Jaguars secured a spot in the Final Four for the first time since 2008.
And Thursday's victory was special for each one of them for different reasons.
For Weston, who made four straight free throws in the game's final 30 seconds, the idea of even playing in the National Tournament didn't seem possible two months ago when he laying in a hospital bed with a blood clot in his lung.
"In my dreams,'' said Weston when asked if he thought about playing a key role in a National Tournament victory.
Actually, the 6-0 guard from Inkster, Mich., didn't get cleared to play for Jaguars (26-4) until two weeks ago, just days before the Region 24 District Tournament.
"Ahmoni is the heart and soul of this team,'' DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. "He stayed here over the summer and made sure the guys got into our culture and doing things the right way.
"Tonight, he came in off the bench and got it done on both ends of the floor.''
That would also describe Merriweather's game as he had 14 points off the bench, but it was his play on the defensive end that seemingly made a difference down the stretch.
Merriweather, who playing with a heavy heart after the death of his childhood friend Alex May earlier this week, came up with a go-ahead layup with 45 seconds left after his steal at mid-court and then he protected the lead with a blocked shot.
"I feel like the steal with the biggest play, because it gave us the lead and got everyone's energy up,'' said Merriweather, who acknowledged he was very emotional before Thursday's game. "I broke down, but my teammates and my coaches picked me up. I don't know if I could have playing without them by my side.
"Alex was my brother. I know he would want me to be here and be successful.''
Gouard said that Merriweather is all heart.
"The kid never gives up,'' he added. "He didn't make a lot of shots, but his toughness was there. He was defending at the highest level for us.
"I think being on the court tonight took his mind off some of his personal problems. I know that I will take that kid 10 out of 10 times.''
Weston, Merriweather along with Ramalle Arnold, who finished with 15 points, were part of a defensive rotation against Waubonsee sophomore guard Joey Niesman, who had 23 points in his team's first-round victory against Iowa Lakes.
"We had to rotate defenders on him,'' said Gouard. "Dameriz was the guy that we wanted on him in the final minutes. I think having the other guys wear him down put Dameriz in the position to get that steal in final minute.''
Niesman still scored a team-high 19 points, but the 6-foot-2 guard needed 19 shots to get his points and he was charged with four of his team's 10 turnovers.
"They gave us all they had at the beginning, but I think our overall depth allowed us to wear them down,'' Weston said.
Waubonsee (26-9) scored 14 of the game's first 18 points and the Chiefs were a remarkable 9-of-13 from 3-point range in the first half and that improved to 11-of-15 early in the second half but they made just 1 more 3-pointer in the game's final 16 minutes.
"We did everything we could to make them miss,'' Gouard said. "To hold them to only three made 3-pointers in the second half show how tough we were on defense in the second half.''
Gouard acknowledged the big hometown crowd in the Mary Miller Center helped his Jaguars.
"That was huge for us, especially being down early, this crowd helped us gain some momentum, get back into the game and keep our confidence,'' he said.
Kendall Taylor was the leading scorer for the Jaguars with 19 points.
DACC enjoyed a 34-10 advantage in scoring at the free-throw line, as Waubonsee made just 10-of-22 at the charity stripe.
"I thought they were aggressive and we were aggressive,'' said Waubonsee coach Lance Robinson, whose team was also outrebounded 46-38. "We were up 1 and we turned the ball over and then we missed a shot. We just didn't finish the job.''
