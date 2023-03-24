DANVILLE — Orange County Community College entered the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with the top scoring offense.
The Colts (31-1) demonstrated their firepower in a 102-87 victory over the Henry Ford College Hawks in a quarterfinal contest Thursday night on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
"Our philosophy is that we want to attack, get high percentage shots, get into a rhythm and play inside-out,'' said Orange County coach Thomas Rickard. "Our last wo games of the regular season, we were in the 70s and that was so unusual.
"My guys like to play fast, and it's my job as a coach to put them in a position to succeed.''
Orange County got back on track thanks in part to better than 60 percent shooting on its way to building a 17-point lead in the first half.
Keon Gill scored 20 of his game-high 34 points in the first half to lead the way for the Colts.
"That the way it has gone all year for us,'' Rickard said. "We can score from a lot of positions, it just happened to be Keon's night for us.''
And while the offensive production was important, Rickard said his team's 51-36 advantage in rebounding as sophomore Romeo Aquino had a game-high 17 boards to go along with 24 points.
"Henry Ford is a tough team and we had to get on the boards against them,'' he said. "Romeo's game was a big part of our success.''
In all, Orange County had five players in double figures. After Gill's 34 and the 24 from Aquino, the Colts got 16 from Darius Boben, 14 from Tim Linton and 11 from Kevin Stein.
Henry Ford, which falls to 27-5, was led in scoring by Tyler Mack with 22, followed by D'Juan Seal's 18, Curtis Jackson had 16 and D'Quarion Cole finished with 13.
