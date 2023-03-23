DANVILLE — There is an old axiom in athletics that defense wins championships.
Danville Area Community College are looking to prove that point this week in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Jaguars, who featured the third-best scoring defense in the country, held the Johnson County Cavaliers to a season-low output in a 67-46 victory in a first-round contest Tuesday night on the Dick Shockey Court.
“We have been priding ourselves on defense this whole year. That got us to the position that we are in now,’’ said DACC sophomore Ramelle Arnold. “We are going to keep carrying on and following the coaches’ plan.’’
According to DACC coach DaJuan Gouard getting that first win is huge.
“It gives you life and keep guys in the mindset of chasing a championship,’’ he said. “I thought we came out and defended in the first 10 minutes and it helped us get the lead.
“Our guys were ready to play. It was all about defense for us. A lot of times, it’s our defense that gets our offense going and that was the case again tonight.’’
Arnold scored on the game’s first possession and the Jaguars (25-4) would never trail as they would have runs of 11-2 and 9-1 in first half.
Freshman Jameer Aijbade hit a pair of 3-pointers to fuel the 11-2 run as DACC’s bench outscored Johnson County 39-11 in the contest.
“That was huge. He was the player of the game for me,’’ said Gouard. “He came in and gave us a spark, making some shots for us and everyone else followed.’’
Johnson County, which falls to 26-8, didn’t have the same shooting success.
“We felt that we could have shot it better and executed better, but I think (DACC) deserves a lot of credit for that,’’ said Johnson County coach Rand Chappell.
Tymer Jackson, the leading scorer on the season for the Cavaliers, was held to 11 points on 4-of-19 shooting.
“That was all because of our scouting report,’’ said Arnold. “Coach always has a great scouting report for us and we just have to execute it. We feel like we can guard anybody in the country.’’
DACC improved to 10-0 this season when holding its opponent to 60 or fewer points in a game.
“To be able to hold a team to a score like that, you are going to have a big advantage,’’ said DACC sophomore Kendall Taylor. “The key was sticking to our principles. It’s what we have doing the whole season and we need to keep doing what works.’’
The defensive effort was definitely appreciated by the big hometown crowd that filled the Mary Miller Complex.
“It was a little bit different,’’ Taylor said. “It was a packed gym — a lot of different faces.
“We still have to play basketball at the end of the day.’’
Chappell acknowledged it was a good atmosphere for the home team.
“They really didn’t have to help them much, (DACC) did it on their own,’’ he said.
Not only did the Jaguars executed well on the defensive end, but they also enjoyed a 53-35 advantage in rebounding.
“Any statistical category that you win at this time of the year is huge,’’ Gouard said. “We made them miss some shots. And when you shoot that low of a percentage there are going to be a lot of opportunities for rebounds and it was up to us to go and get them.’’
Guard Dameriz Merriweather came off the bench to pull down a game-high 12 rebounds for the Jaguars, while Terrence Ringo had 10 points to go along with his 10 rebounds.
“Dameriz is probably the toughest guy on this team and Ringo is probably the best rebounder in terms of rebounding outside of his box,’’ said Gouard.
With the victory, DACC advances into tonight’s quarterfinal contest against Waubonsee Community College, a 70-64 winner over Iowa Lakes on Wednesday.
“The crowd was electric and we need them back again,’’ Gouard said.
Tipoff is tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m. on the Dick Shockey Court and the game can be heard on WDAN-AM 1490.
