DANVILLE — Henry Ford sophomore D'Juan Seal had 11 points and an assist during late 17-5 run as the Hawks defeated the Niagara County Thunderwolves 107-96 at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Seal finished with a game-high 30 points, while Sterling Scott came off the bench to score 23. Joining them in double figures for Henry Ford was D'Quarion Cole with 15 and Caleb Bates with 12.
The Hawks (28-5) also got a game-high 12 assists from Curtis Jackson and they outrebounded the Thunderwolves 50-29.
Niagara County, which ends it season at 30-3, had five players in double figures. Lamar Lovelace had a team-high 20, followed by Aaron Miller (15), Allen Fordham (11), Jaral Farmer (11) and Taylor Sanders (10).
