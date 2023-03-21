DANVILLE — The host Danville Area Community College Jaguars earned their spot in the 2023 NJCAA Division II National Tournament with the third best defense in the country.
On Tuesday night, DACC put the clamps on Johnson County holding the Cavaliers to a season-low point total in a 67-46 triumph on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
Johnson County (26-8) shot just 26.6 percent (17-of-64) from the field and the Cavaliers made just 3-of-19 from 3-point range.
While on the other end, DACC (25-4) shot 44.8 percent (26-of-58) but it was the five first-half 3-pointers for the Jaguars that allowed them to build a lead they would never relinquish.
Ramelle Arnold had a game-high 13 for DACC, while Kendall Taylor and Terrence Ringo each chipped in with 10, while Dameriz Merriweather had 8 points to go with a game-high 12 rebounds.
Tymer Jackson, who came into Tuesday's game averaging 20.0 points per contest, had a game-high 11 for Johnson County, but he was just 4-of-19 from the field. Joining him in double figures was Desi Williams with 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.