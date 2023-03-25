DANVILLE — Davidson-Davie sophomore Aaron Ross doubled his offensive output in the second overtime as the Storm claimed the fifth-place game with a 110-102 victory over the Henry Ford Hawks at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Ross had just eight points on 3-of-8 shooting in regulation and the first overtime, but in the second extra session he hit a 3-pointer, got a breakaway layup and then made 3-of-4 free throws to seal the victory.
The Storm, who at 35-1 set a school record for victories, won despite making just 6-of-12 free throws in the two overtime periods.
Chase Mebane, an all-tournament selection, had a double-double for Davidson-Davie with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Jahlen King came off the bench to score 21 points. Also reaching double digits for the Storm was Jonathan Foust with 15 and Jaheim Taylor with 12.
Henry Ford sent the game into overtime when D'Quarion Cole buried a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation and then the Hawks got into a second overtime when Curtis Jackson made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left in the first extra session.
Cole had a team-high 23 points for the Hawks (28-6) while Jackson and D'Juan Seal each had 19 and Malachi Black chipped in with 15 in the losing effort.
