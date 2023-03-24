DANVILLE — Jonathan Foust had six points and eight rebounds in the first half to lead previously unbeaten Davidson-Davie past Waubonsee 66-54 in a consolation bracket game at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Storm (33-1) were led in scoring by Jaheim Taylor with 18 points while Chase Mebane had 15. Foust finished with 8 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Chiefs, who close their season at 26-10, were led by sophomore guard Joey Niesman's double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Colton Schutt came off the bench to score 12 and Brice Langford finished with 10 points and 9 rebounds.
Davidson-Davie advances to play Henry Ford in the fifth-place game on Saturday.
