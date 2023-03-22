DANVILLE — Lamont Powell scored a game-high 25 points to lead Chesapeake College past Florida Gateway College 85-79 in a consolation bracket contest at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Skipjacks, who improved to 30-5 with the victory, were just 18-of-36 at the free-throw line but coach Andrew Sachs noted that his team committed just five turnovers and pulled down 16 offensive rebounds.
Chesapeake finished with five players in double figures. Joining Powell was Izaiah Credle with 13, DJ Earl with 12 while JayShaun Freeman and Azim Sana each chipped in with 10.
Florida Gateway College, which ends its season at 15-13, was led in scoring by Antewan Webber with 23, while Jeremiah Barze and Maurice Campbell had 13 and 12 respectively in the losing effort.
