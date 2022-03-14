DANVILLE — The South Suburban Community College Bulldogs have entered the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in all sorts of ways.
And this year will definitely be no different.
The Bulldogs enter as the No. 1 seed with a 29-0 record going into today’s game with No. 16 Florida Gateway at 1 p.m. at the Mary Miller Center, but coach John Pigatti says there is no added pressure.
“I don’t see anything different with it because everyone that is in the tournament is equal because everyone has had a do-or-die situation to get in,” Pigatti said. “We have been a No. 3 and a No. 7 seed, we have been everywhere in the 12 times I have been here, so because there are no at-larges, everyone is good down here and it is not a different situation, it is just that we have to get our guys to play on the big stage and win the first game and go from there.”
The Bulldogs have three top players in freshman guard Damarco Minor, sophomore guard Cameron Donatlan and freshman forward Damontae Taylor.
Minor averages 20.8 points and 6.0 assists per game for South Suburban, while Donatlan had 19 points and 10.2 rebounds per game and Taylor had 17.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
“Minor was the co-player of the year in our district, Donatlan was an all-district first team selection and Taylor was second team,” Pigatti said. “They all bring a different aspect to the game. Minor is a point guard that does different things with scoring and passing, Donatlan can get to the basket and can rebound and Taylor can do a lot of good things and can get steals. All three bring something to the table and it they are a special team when they play like they can.”
The binding issue with all three players are that they are transfers who got an extra year because of covid.
They (Minor and Taylor) are both transfers and the covid year didn’t count and Camron transferred from a team we played last year in the tournament in North Central Missouri College,” Pigatti said.
For Donatlan, he is an major athlete who could have chosen to play other sports anywhere, but he decided to play this season for South Suburban.
“Cam wanted to get back close to home and he signed a letter of intent to play football and won state in high jump as a track athlete in high school,” Pigatti said. “He played football in a junior college before playing basketball.”
While Pigatti hopes today’s game is the first step toward a perfect season and championship, his experience in the tournament knows that it is a chance for all players
“This tournament is big for everyone as far as getting college scholarships,” Pigatti said. “There will be a lot of coaches from four-year schools and with no covid restrictions, they will be able to recruit.
“It it is a chance for all 16 teams to show their talent and play in front of all these guys and to make this tournament, you get a chance to make a name for yourself. That’s why the quality of play is special and no matter if it is Divisions I, II or III, it is a chance to showcase your talent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.