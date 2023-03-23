DANVILLE — Davidson-Davie has enjoyed a lot of success at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, but the top-seeded Storm are still looking for the ultimate prize.
Back-to-back runner-up finishes and a undefeated record this season has earned Davidson-Davie the top seed in this year’s tournament.
But as Fairleigh Dickson proved in the NCAA Tournament, anything can happen when a 16th seed faces the No. 1 seed.
Florida Gateway College gave Davidson-Davie all it could handle in a first-round contest Tuesday on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center, but in the end the Storm advanced with a 83-77 triumph.
“We were not ourselves,’’ Davidson-Davie coach Matt Ridge said. “We were missing all kind of shots around the basket and taking too many 3s.’’
The Timberwolves (15-12) took advantage to build a 34-25 halftime advantage. It was just the fourth time this season that the Storm trailed at halftime this season and it was their largest halftime deficit.
Davidson-Davie (33-0) turned things around in the second half with a 19-2 run fueled by nine points from Jaheim Taylor, who finished with a game-high 21.
“We got going early in the second half. Jaheim played a lot better, obviously, he is one of our best players. I think our other guys fed off his swagger mentally and played with a lot more confidence,’’ Ridge said. “He came out and made shots. When the ball goes through the basket you have more positive energy and that often translates to the other end.
“We just weren’t ourselves in that first half and that’s on me as the head coach. It’s my job to make sure that we are ready to play and we weren’t.’’
Taylor and Chase Mebane, two key returners for Davidson-Davie, were both in double figures as Mebane had 18 points.
Amayoah Phillips came off the bench to score a game-high 27 for Florida Gateway College (15-12), while Antewan Webber had 14, Maurice Campbell finished with 12 and Jeremiah Barze chipped in with 10.
Niagara 72 Central 70
DANVILLE — Niagara’s Fenley Jean-Baptiste came up with pair of huge defensive plays in the final minutes to lead the Thunderwolves to a victory over the Central Community College Raiders.
Jean-Baptiste, who scored just seven points, had a block, altered another shot and pulled down a pair of defensive rebounds as Niagara (30-1) held Central to just 3 points in the game’s final three minutes.
“We needed those plays down the stretch,’’ said Niagara coach Bill Bielein. “I wasn’t real happy with the way we played defense early in the second half, but we made the plays when we needed them down the stretch.’’
Central (22-10) still had a shot to win at the buzzer but the half-court attempt by Blake Daberkow was off the mark.
The Thunderwolves, seeded No. 2 in the 16-team tournament, had three players in double figures. Oumaru Hydara and JaVaughn Jones came off the bench to score 12 and 11 respectively, while Lamar Lovelace had 10.
Trey Deveaux scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half for the Raiders, while PJ Davis came off the bench with 18. Also scoring in double figures for Central was Daberkow with 12 and Jayden Byabato with 11.
Henry Ford 83 Mid-South 74
DANVILLE — D’Juan Seal and Tyler Mack combined for 46 points as the Henry Ford Hawks defeated the Arkansas State Mid-South Greyhounds 83-74.
The third-seeded Hawks (27-4) extended its win streak to 23 straight with the victory.
Seal finished with a game-high 26 points, while Mack had 20. Other in double figures for the Hawks included D’Quarion Cole with 11 and Caleb Bates came off the bench to score 10.
The leading scorer for the Greyhounds was Braxtyn McCuien with 17, followed by Christian Thompson with 16 while O.J. Marrs and Jesse Washington each scored 12.
Orange County 85 Scottsdale 63
DANVILLE — Romeo Aquino scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Orange County Community College Colts past the Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes.
The Colts (30-1) built a 42-30 halftime advantage thanks to 50 percent shooting from the field as Aquino had 14 first-half points.
Orange County continued its hot shooting in the second half with Kevin Stein knocking down all six of his shots to score 15 second-half points. He finished with 21 in the game. Also scoring in double figures for the Colts was Darius Boben with 15.
Scottsdale, which falls to 25-8, struggled from long distance, making just 4-of-25 from 3-point range.
The Fighting Artichokes were led by Cameron Faas with 15, while Unisa Turay had 14 and Tyree Tyler finished with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Milwaukee 83 Mott 68
DANVILLE — Milwaukee Area Technical College overcame a slow start to beat Mott College.
The Bears, who have won four National Titles in the 30 years that the tournament has been held in Danville, jumped out a 9-0 lead against the Stormers.
Milwaukee Area Technical (29-4) responded, taking a 48-37 halftime lead as Mason Johnson had 12 of his game-high 26 in the first half.
The Stormers maintained its double-digit lead throughout the second half as the Bears struggled in the second half, shooting just 30 percent (9-of-30) from the field.
Milwaukee Area Technical had five players in double figures. After the game-high 26 from Johnson, came DeMarco Clayton with 13, Mikale Stevenson had 11 and then Shelton Williams and Tarek Abdel Kireem each had 10.
Mott (24-9) had three players score in double digits with Damarcies Moore leading the way with 24, while Mehki Ellison had 16 and Nate Brown contributed 11.
Macomb 72 Chesapeake 59
DANVILLE — Aidan Rubio scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the first half as the Macomb Community College Monarchs defeated the Chesapeake College Skipjacks.
The Monarchs (26-7) scored the first points of the game and they never trailed in a game where they led by as much as 19 multiple times in the second half.
Joining Rubio in double figures for the Monarchs was Cameron McEvans with 11, while Jaylen Daugherty had 10.
Lamont Powell was the leading scorer for the Skipjacks with 19, while Justin DeMaria chipped in with 16.
Chesapeake 85 Florida Gateway 79
DANVILLE — Lamont Powell scored a game-high 25 points to lead Chesapeake College past Florida Gateway College in a consolation bracket contest on Wednesday.
The Skipjacks, who improved to 30-5 with the victory, were just 18-of-36 at the free-throw line but coach Andrew Sachs noted that his team committed just five turnovers and pulled down 16 offensive rebounds.
Chesapeake finished with five players in double figures. Joining Powell was Izaiah Credle with 13, DJ Earl with 12 while JayShaun Freeman and Azim Sana each chipped in with 10.
Florida Gateway College, which ends its season at 15-13, was led in scoring by Antewan Webber with 23, while Jeremiah Barze and Maurice Campbell had 13 and 12 respectively in the losing effort.
