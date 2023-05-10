COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Parkland College, Champaign
Region 24 Tournament
Danville Area Community College 3, Illinois Central College 1
Illinois Central `000 `000 `1 `— `1 `3 `0
Danville Area `001 `011 `x `— `3 `4 `1
WP — Kylie Weller. LP — Kiersten Manning. Save — Raven Morrison. 2B — Danville Area: Danielle Shuey. HR — Danville Area: Beth Pavy, Ashlynn McTagertt. RBIs — Danville Area: Pavy, Shuey, McTagertt.
Record — Illinois Central College 28-17 overall.
At Parkland College, Champaign
Parkland College 4, Danville Area Community College 1
Danville Area `010 `000 `0 `— `1 `7 `1
Parkland `202 `000 `x `— `4 `7 `0
WP — Karley Yergler. LP — Raven Morrison. Two or more hits — Danville Area Morrison 2, Ashlynn McPeak 2. Parkland: Lizzie Stiverson 2. Ellie Vetter 2. RBIs — Danville Area: Morrison. Parland: Vetter 2, Kami Pearson.
Records — Danville Area Community College 40-21 overall. Parkland College 49-10 overall.
