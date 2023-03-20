DANVILLE — Being the host of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament is both rewarding and challenging for Danville Area Community College.
For just the eighth time in its 30 years, the host Jaguars have qualified for the National Tournament and head coach DaJuan Gouard made a few mental notes from their last appearance in 2018.
“One of things that I definitely did in practice was turn on the big speakers and pump a lot of noise into the gym,’’ said Gouard, remembering very well how loud it was five years ago on the Dick Shockey Court. “We’ve actually played quite a few big games this season, but it’s still different during the National Tournament.’’
And why is that important?
“We have to be ready for the moment,’’ Gouard said. “I honestly think we panicked a little in 2018. The moment was a little too big for us. We were able to calm them down at halftime and we played better in the second half, but I want to make sure to cover those bases, this time around.’’
DACC, which won its opening round game in 2018 before losing back-to-back games, will open this year’s tournament as the No. 4 seed and the Jaguars will play the 13th-seeded Johnson County Cavaliers at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Johnson County (26-7) is making its eighth appearance in the National Tournament as the Cavaliers won the title in 2001 and 2009.
“They have four guys averaging double figures this season,’’ Gouard said. “They move the ball pretty well and they do a good job of taking care of it.
“We are going to have to come up with a game plan to stop them from scoring the basketball.’’
Tymer Jackson is the leading scorer for the Cavaliers, averaging 20.0 points per game, forward Ryan Gordon is next at 15.4, followed by Xavier Kahube (13.4) and Desi Williams (10.1).
Defense has been a strength this season for the Jaguars (24-4) as they are allowing just 64.5 points per game, third best in NJCAA Division II basketball. Johnson County is fifth at 64.8 per game allowed.
“We need to do what we have been doing all season,’’ said DACC forward Kendall Taylor. “We have to stick to principles and our fundamentals.’’
Will playing on the home court help them?
“It’s going to definitely have a home feel, being in our gym and with the fans on our side, but it’s still a National Tournament,’’ Taylor said. “We have to play it just like any other game that we have played this season.’’
Tonight’s game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff and it can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
