DANVILLE — Learning how to grow up and deal with adversity is part of the collegiate lifestyle.
Danville Area Community College guards Lewis Richards and Ahmoni Weston have had to deal with a lot of trials and tribulations during their three seasons with the Jaguars.
“They started with us during the COVID year of 2021,’’ said DACC coach DaJuan Gouard. “That was a crazy year for the whole world. We struggled that season but we continually got better.’’
That alone would make this year’s trip to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament a successful ending for both Richards and Weston, but there is a whole lot more to each of their stories.
Both players have missed most of this season for the Jaguars. Richards missed the first three months with a broken foot that he sustained during the 2021-22 season, while Weston has been out for more than 10 weeks with blood clots.
“Honestly, I wasn’t sure if either one of them was going to make it back this season,’’ said Gouard.
Weston officially didn’t get cleared to return to action until March 8, three days before DACC played Spoon River in the NJCAA Region 24 District Semifinals.
“I was so nervous that day,’’ Weston said. “I was sitting there not knowing if I was ever going to play again, and the doctor told me that I was good to go.’’
While only playing a few minutes in the district tournament, Weston scored four points in the championship victory over Parkland.
“That was the best feeling in the world,’’ he said. “This has been a great year, a magical year for the team, but finally getting to play and making it to Nationals is crazy.’’
It was a similar experience for Richards, who made it back for the final three weeks of the season before the district tournament.
“This has definitely been the hardest season of my life,’’ said Richards, who discovered that he had a broken foot in August. “When I went to my doctor in November, he didn’t think I would be able to play at all this season. I went through eight weeks of rehab, but it was just progressing very slowly.’’
Finally in early February, Richards was cleared to return and he made his presence felt in a non-conference game.
“Lewis is one of the smartest guys on the basketball team. He still remembered plays from two years ago,’’ Gouard said. “He changed the game against South Suburban. He came in and got the ball right where it needed to go two plays in a row. it gave us life.’’
But, both players admitted that being engaged with the team this season hasn’t been easy.
“When they first diagnosed me with blood clots in my leg, I had doubts in my mind about coming back,’’ Weston said. “Honestly, I kind of checked out. I was excited for the team, as they strung together some wins, but I was sick that I couldn’t be out there playing.
“I tried to let my team know that I was still there for them, but it wasn’t easy.’’
Richards agreed.
“I was really down when I found out that I couldn’t play to start the season,’’ he said. “My family and teammates tried to lift me up, but I just kept thinking about how I wasn’t going to play this year.’’
So, what was it like when they finally returned?
“I hadn’t played in so long that I was just happy to be playing,’’ said Richards, who admitted that he considered giving up college basketball during the process. “I still haven’t gotten my rhythm back on the court, but it’s getting better.’’
Gouard points out that Richards played a key role for the Jaguars in the district semifinal win over Spoon River.
And what about Weston?
“Getting that first basket against Parkland really helped my confidence,’’ he said.
Not bad for someone who was in the hospital around Christmas when the blood clots moved to his lungs.
“That was a life or death situation,’’ Weston said. “I had to have surgery. I’ve taken so many different blood thinners and I’ve had thousand of blood tests. Just getting myself back to school in January was a big deal, let alone try to get on the basketball court.’’
With Richards and Weston back on the court, it gives the Jaguars a pair of three-year guys with loads of experience.
“I’m going to bring passing every time I get on the court,’’ said Weston.
Because neither player knows if this is going to be the last game of the collegiate careers.
