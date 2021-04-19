NJCAA D2 Logo

NJCAA Division II National Tourney

Site — Mary Miller Complex

Dates — today to Saturday

Start times — 9 a.m. today and Friday, 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon Saturday

Radio — WDAN-AM 1490

Television — Comcast Cable Ch. 5

Seedings (state) records

1. Davidson-Davie (N.C) 20-2

2. Des Moines Area (Iowa) 17-5

3. South Suburban (Ill.) 18-4

4. Garrett (Md.) 15-0

5. Ancilla (Ind.) 13-1

6. Iowa Lakes 18-7

7. Mott (Mich.) 13-4

8. Sandhills (N.C.) 19-4

9. John Wood (Ill.) 16-6

10. Johnson County (Kan.) 16-4

11. North Central Missouri 17-6

12. Southern Arkansas University Tech 17-4

13. Dallas College Richland (Texas) 15-2

14. Henry Ford (Mich.) 10-4

15. Southeast (Neb.) 13-7

16. St. Clair County (Mich) 12-1

