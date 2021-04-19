NJCAA Division II National Tourney
Site — Mary Miller Complex
Dates — today to Saturday
Start times — 9 a.m. today and Friday, 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon Saturday
Radio — WDAN-AM 1490
Television — Comcast Cable Ch. 5
Seedings (state) records
1. Davidson-Davie (N.C) 20-2
2. Des Moines Area (Iowa) 17-5
3. South Suburban (Ill.) 18-4
4. Garrett (Md.) 15-0
5. Ancilla (Ind.) 13-1
6. Iowa Lakes 18-7
7. Mott (Mich.) 13-4
8. Sandhills (N.C.) 19-4
9. John Wood (Ill.) 16-6
10. Johnson County (Kan.) 16-4
11. North Central Missouri 17-6
12. Southern Arkansas University Tech 17-4
13. Dallas College Richland (Texas) 15-2
14. Henry Ford (Mich.) 10-4
15. Southeast (Neb.) 13-7
16. St. Clair County (Mich) 12-1
