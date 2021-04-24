NJCAA Division II National Tournament

At Dick Shockey Court

Tuesday, April 20 games

Game 1 — Garrett 76, Dallas College-Richland 59

Game 2 — Henry Ford 67, South Suburban 58

Game 3 — Davidson-Davie 92, St. Clair County,66

Game 4 — Des Moines Area 90, Southeast 67

Game 5 — Sandhills 73, John Wood 66

Game 6 — Mott 57, Johnson County 47 

Wednesday, April 21 games

Game 7 — Iowa Lakes 79,North Central Missouri 72

Game 8 — Ancilla 71, Southern Arkansas Tech 64

Game 9 — St. Clair County 80, John Wood 76

Game 10 — Davidson-Davie 82, Sandhills 78

Game 11 —  Des Moines Area 81, Mott 75

Thursday, April 22 games

Game 12 — Southeast 90, Johnson County 81

Game 13 —  Southern Arkansas Tech 84, Dallas College-Richland 74

Game 14 — South Suburban 85, North Central Missouri 83

Game 15 — Iowa Lakes 88, Henry Ford 74

Game 16 — Garrett  78, Ancilla 76, OT

Friday, April 23 games

Game 17 — Southern Arkansas Tech 87, St. Clair County 80

Game 18 — South Suburban 77, Southeast 74

Game 19 — Mott (14-5) 73, Henry Ford 70

Game 20 — Sandhills 103, Ancilla 89

Game 21 — Davidson-Davie 97, Garrett 89

Game 22 — Des Moines Area 69, Iowa Lakes 61

Saturday, April 24

Consolation championship — No. 12 Southern Arkansas Tech (19-5) vs. No. 3 South Suburban (20-5), noon

Fifth place — No. 7 Mott (15-5) vs. No. 8 Sandhills (21-5), 2 p.m.

Third place —No. 4 Garrett (17-2) vs. No. 6 Iowa Lakes (20-8), 5:30 p.m.

National Championship —  No. 2 Des Moines Area (20-5) vs. No. 1 Davidson-Davie (23-2), 7:30 p.m.

