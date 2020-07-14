DANVILLE — Just like all sports organizations during the coronavirus pandemic, the NJCAA continues to modify and adjust its plans for the 2020-21 school year.
Three weeks after laying out its original Plan of Action, the NJCAA has updated its plan with several key changes including moving the majority of its competition to the spring semester.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,’’ said Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.’’
The biggest change for the NJCAA is moving fall contact sports (football, soccer and volleyball) into the spring semester. Cross country and half-marathon will remain a fall championship season with practices beginning on Aug. 1, competition starting on Aug. 20 and the NJCAA Division II National Championship will be Nov. 14 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
“For the most part, this doesn’t change things that much for us,’’ said Tim Bunton, athletics director at Danville Area Community College. “For schools in our conference with volleyball and soccer, it’s going to affect their travel plans in the spring.’’
Bunton admitted the revised plan was not that surprising.
“Dr. Parker has done a really good job of putting the student-athletes in the best possible position to compete in the 2020-21 school year,’’ Bunton said. “As a school, we have to be flexible and assist these kids as we try to return to the field of competition.’’
The changes for winter sports (men’s and women’s basketball) are 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within the Sept. 15 to Dec. 15 time frame. Official practice will start on Jan. 11, 2021. Schools can have five scrimmage dates with a maximum of two scrimmage dates allowed in January. A maximum 22-game season will begin on Jan. 22, 2021 and must be completed by April 10, 2021 with the NJCAA Division II National Tournaments set to begin on April 20, 2021 with the championship games scheduled for April 24, 2021.
DACC basketball coach DaJuan Gouard appreciates the change as the original plan called for the season to start on Oct. 15 and then take a six-week break from Thanksgiving until the first week of January.
“I thought we were making a mistake with starting the season, stopping for six weeks and then restarting the year in January,’’ Gouard said. “I’ve been in a number of conference calls with coaches and we are all worried about the injury factor for this season. These players have been idle for four months and then we were going to give them like six weeks to get ready for the season. And then once they got into the flow of the season, we were going to shut them down for six weeks before asking them to ramp it back up. I could see that resulting in a number of injuries.’’
Gouard indicated that DACC will probably begin it’s work around Oct. 15 and then play a pair of scrimmages in November with one in December before playing its final two scrimmages in January. Each scrimmage is limited to no more than two outside opponents.
There are also minor changes for men’s and women’s golf along with baseball and softball.
In all four sports, the programs are permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within the 71 days from Sept. 5 to Nov. 15.
In golf, teams will have a maximum of 30 days against outside competition combined between the fall and spring seasons.
“It’s not really a big change, other than we can’t start now until Sept. 5,’’ said DACC men’s golf coach Terry French. “Also, all of our competition during the fall will be one-day events against just two other teams, kind of like we did this past spring in Tuscola against Illinois Valley and Lincoln Trail.’’
The NJCAA Women’s Golf Championship is set for May 10-13, 2021, while the NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship is scheduled for May 18-21, 2021.
Baseball teams are allowed 15 scrimmages (not dates) against outside competition in the fall. During the spring championship season, teams can play 56 games (not dates) with all regular season, region and district competition being completed by May 23, 2021. the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series is scheduled to begin on May 29, 2021.
In softball, team will be allowed seven scrimmage dates against outside competition in the fall. And then teams have 30 dates during the spring championship season with all regular season, region and district competition being finished by May 19, 2021 as the NJCAA Division II Softball World Series set to begin on May 25, 2021.
Bunton added that the Mid-West Athletic Conference is still working on the official schedule plans for all sports as some league schools will have volleyball matches being scheduled at the same time as men’s and women’s basketball games.
“All of us in the league just want the safest and best possible situation for our student-athletes,’’ Bunton said.
The NJCAA added in its release that the final sport championship dates will be confirmed no later than July 31 and that all colleges must notify the NJCAA National Office by July 27 with their intentions for the 2020-21 academic year.
It’s already been announced that the seven City Colleges of Chicago (Daley, Harold Washington, Kennedy-King, Malcolm X, Olive-Harvey, Truman and Wilbur Wright will not have athletics during the 2020-21 academic year, and joining them will be Richard Bland Community College out of Virginia, Cuyahoga Community College in Ohio and Owens Community College in Ohio. Richard Bland, Cuyahoga and Owens have combined for four NJCAA Division II National Championship basketball. Richard Bland won the title in 2015, Cuyahoga was the champion in 2004, while Owens won back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.