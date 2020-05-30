The early days of June are prime time to take a big bass! Once the female bass has dropped her eggs she has lost a big portion of her body weight and needs gain some of that weight back. This desire to eat leaves her more vulnerable to the angler’s lure.
I love to fish those sultry nights of early to mid-June moving along the shoreline and weed beds in search of one of the big females that lurk in the water below.
I love to use those big spinnerbaits late into the night in the dark of the moon moving it slowly beneath the surface of the water; not too deep but just under the surface so I can feel the thumping of the big blades against my rod tip.
I love the night; it brings out the best in me as an angler. My casts are more accurate and my patience are more controlled. After a hard day at work, the night seems to mellow me out and time means nothing as I move along the lake.
The calm of the night, the steady wind slapping small waves along the bank, and the overall stillness can just about put me to sleep but then a sudden strike quickly brings me back to focus and the fight is on.
Whether it’s a small bank runner or a big hawg bass, the calm is broken and the thought of putting that fish in the boat is what quickly comes to mind. Once that strike occurs, it doesn’t matter if its an eight-inch fish or an eight-pound fish, the instinct to put that fish in the boat kicks in.
Once the fish is in the boat an angler has three choices; release the fish, eat the fish, or have it mounted. The fate of that fish is in the hands of the angler!
My fish all go back into the water and I encourage everyone to practice “Catch & Release”. The fish has made my night, we have had our battle and I love to catch them more than I love to eat them! In releasing a big bass, I know that it might seen odd to some but I know that fish will live to fight another day. Maybe it will be caught by a someone who has never caught a fish that big before or
It could be one of those fish that die of old age and sink to the bottom; I don’t care. I have given it a chance to live out its life in return for the thrill it has given me.
Many people have asked me, over the years, if fish like bass really do bite after dark. I can assure you that I have taken more bass after dark than during the daylight hours. My biggest problem is having the time and also staying up that late as I get older.
One thing about fishing at night; I don’t have to worry about the quarantine! I normally never see anyone fishing when I’m moving around the lake! Most people won’t fish at night because the day offers more mobility around the lake.
Enjoy this month as it can be a good one for big bass whether it is day or night!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.