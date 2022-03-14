Niagara County
Location — Sanborn, N.Y.
Nickname — Thunderwolves
Record — 26-7
Seeded — No. 10
First-round opponent — Henry Ford, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Tournament history — third appearance, 2-4 tournament record.
Coach — Bill Beilein
Roster — G LaMarcus Merchant Jr., freshman. G Jamond Jones, 6-1, freshman. G Lamar Lovelace, 6-3, freshman. G Allen Fordham, 6-4, freshman. G Justin Hendrick, 6-2, freshman. F Aaron Miller, 6-8, freshman. F Matthew Cleveland, 6-7, freshman. F Omari Stephen, 6-4, freshman. F Manny Montero, 6-7, freshman. G Taylor Sanders, 6-3, freshman.
Scoring leaders — Justin Hendrick 16.5, Lamar Lovelace 15.5, Allen Fordham 10.3.
Rebounding leaders — Aaron Miller 6.4, LaMarcus Merchant Jr. 5.9, Justin Hendrick 5.1, Matthew Cleveland 4.9
Assist leaders — LaMarcus Merchant Jr. 4.1, Justin Hendrick 2.8, Lamar Lovelace 2.3, Jamond Jones 2.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.