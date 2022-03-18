DANVILLE — Niagara County had six players score in double figures as the Thunderwoves avoid elimination in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with a 90-84 victory over the Muskegon Jayhawks.
The Thunderwolves (27-8) built a 22-point first half lead behind 20 points off their bench from the duo of Jamond Jones and Taylor Sanders.
Muskegon rallied in the second half, pulling with 2 points, as Jake Martinson scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the game's final 20 minutes.
Justin Hendrick led Niagara County in scoring with 21 points, followed by Sanders with 19, Lamar Lovelace had 17, Allen Fordham chipped in with 11, while Jones and LaMarqus Merchant Jr. each finished with 10.
Also scoring in double figures for Muskegon were Jeff Sultzer with 13, DJ Lanier had 12 and Isaac Anderson finished with 10.
