WESTFIELD – Spend any time on an Indianapolis Colts corner of social media these days and you’re almost certain to come across Yannick Ngakoue.
The new defensive end has crowd-sourced opinions on everything from which high school football games in the area to attend this fall to which section of Lucas Oil Stadium his mother should sit in for home games.
And it all feels genuine.
The Colts are his fifth stop in the past four seasons, and the 27-year-old would love to settle down in one spot for the long term.
“I’m just trying to be able to connect with the fan base,” Ngakoue said after Thursday’s training camp practice at Grand Park. “I love it so much out here. It’s a nice, chill environment. I love it.”
If the Pro Bowl defender can help the pass rush take a step toward the next level, that love will be returned in spades.
In spite of his recent nomadic existence, Ngakoue has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL. He’s had at least eight sacks in each of his six seasons since being drafted in the third round out of Maryland in 2016.
Only the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald (eight) and Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller (seven) have longer active streaks of eight-sack seasons.
That includes a 10-sack performance with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 that led to his arrival in Indianapolis. Ngakoue’s defensive coordinator in the desert was Gus Bradley, the same man who served as his head coach as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the new defensive coordinator for the Colts.
Ngakoue believed he’d be a long-term solution for the Raiders, but head coach Jon Gruden was fired, a new coaching staff and front office was imported and the team was able to sign premier pass rusher Chandler Jones in free agency.
That made Ngakoue expendable, and Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard wasted little time trading promising cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to Las Vegas for the battle-tested veteran.
Expectations are high for Ngakoue with the Colts. He knows the defense inside and out and will be asked to help bring along young pass rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. It’s an assignment he’s embraced with open arms.
He’s sharing as much as he can about the scheme and his technique, helping to fill in the gaps for the youngsters so they can play faster and think less on the field.
But his best leadership might come from his example. Ngakoue is one of the hardest working players on the practice field, hustling on every snap as though he’s an undrafted rookie fighting to make the roster.
“That was something that was instilled in me since high school,” he said. “You practice how you play. So I just tried to implement that, make practice harder than the games so the games become a little easier.”
That attitude can’t help but wear off on those around him, including the guys on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
Matt Pryor is in the early stages of a training camp competition with rookie Bernhard Raimann for the starting left tackle job.
Both players will go head-to-head with Ngakoue, one of the best technicians in the game, on a regular basis. It’s a trial by fire that should make both tackles better prepared for the rigors of the regular season.
“You know the saying iron sharpens iron?” Pryor said. “So to have him over there on the left side and give me a game look every snap is amazing. And I talk to him about the practice all the time, and he said someday we’re gonna be those dudes. So being able to go out there and practice with an elite player, it’s only gonna make me better. And hopefully I’ll make him better.”
People seem to be drawn to Ngakoue.
He takes his job seriously, and his cross chop has become one of the most effective pass rush moves in the league. But he’s also the kind of guy who’s not afraid to gush about his belgian mainois puppy, Seven, in the middle of media availability.
That blue collar work ethic and down-to-Earth ethos should serve him well off the field in Indianapolis. It’s certainly been a hit with the roster.
“He’s got a unique personality,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I like that. We celebrate that around here, right? It’s team first – absolutely has to always be team first. But we kind of celebrate the uniqueness of each personality. He’s definitely in that category.”
