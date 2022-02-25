INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Scouting Combine will return at full strength next week.
But there were more than a few hiccups along the way. A proposed boycott organized by 13 player agency groups representing more than 150 athletes was avoided Monday when the league agreed to ease planned “bubble” restrictions that would have limited players’ access to agents, personal trainers and other support staff during their time in downtown Indianapolis.
As a result, the event will return to normal operating procedures after the 2021 edition was limited essentially to a select group of players flying in for medical checks.
That means prime-time programming for NFL Network on Wednesday through Sunday as players take the field for drills and a hype machine cranked to maximum output that will keep league business near the top of the sports blogosphere even as the college basketball championship season ramps up.
As usual, quarterbacks will dominate the conversation. But it won’t be the incoming rookie class pushing the narrative.
All eyes are on Green Bay as Aaron Rodgers weighs his immediate future. The Packers quarterback’s decision to stay where he is, retire or demand a trade will be the first domino to fall in the offseason passer shuffle.
Rumors continue to circle around Seattle’s Russell Wilson as well, and those two quarterbacks are by far at the top of this year’s wish list. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo and Indianapolis’ Carson Wentz are more readily available, but their markets aren’t likely to heat up until there’s resolution with the Big Two.
The trade market figures to take on the most importance this year because free agency and the draft are both considered to be weak at the position. New Orleans’ Jameis Winston – a former No. 1 overall pick with infamous consistency issues – tops the free-agent market. And there is no consensus No. 1 passer in this draft class.
“It’s going to be fascinating to see who kind of blinks when it comes to these quarterbacks,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on a conference call Friday. “I don’t have one with a top-10 grade, but I also don’t have a dying need for the position personally in the Jeremiah household. I’m curious to see who the first team is to say, OK, yeah, we’re all in on one of these guys.”
Liberty’s Malik Willis might have the most upside and could be the first passer off the board. Ole Miss’ Matt Corral put up huge numbers in head coach Lane Kiffin’s offense, but he has to prove the knee injury he suffered in the Sugar Bowl won’t be an ongoing issue and there are questions about his size (he was listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds in college).
Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and North Carolina’s Sam Howell appear to be the other quarterbacks under first-round consideration, but none of this year’s prospects are widely viewed as a Day 1 starter.
The draft has good depth overall with some forecasting starting level talent at some positions still could be available early on the third day. But there’s no consensus superstar prospect like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (taken fifth overall in 2021) or Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (12th overall) in this year’s crop.
Of course, both reigning rookies of the year were somewhat controversial picks when they were selected. Debate still lingers over whether Cincinnati should have selected offensive tackle Penei Sewell over Chase, and Parsons was seen as something of a luxury pick by a Dallas team that already had Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith at linebacker.
Both the Bengals and Cowboys stood firm in their belief they were selecting the best player available, and both were rewarded. Chase caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns for AFC champion Cincinnati, and Parsons had 13 sacks for NFC East champion Dallas.
Teams will spend next week trying to determine who stands the best chance of making anything close to that level of instant impact.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, picking first for the second straight season, appear to be closing in on either Alabama left tackle Evan Neal or Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Both should put up eye-popping on-field testing numbers to aid their case.
Other top-10 candidates include Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Southern California wide receiver Drake London.
But the draft is deepest in the trenches. Offensive tackles Ickey Ekwonu of North Carolina State, Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa and Charles Cross of Texas A&M are among the touted first-round prospects.
They’re joined by an edge rush class that includes Georgia’s Travon Walker, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, Purdue’s George Karlaftis and Michigan’s David Ojabo.
Prospect lists vary greatly from evaluator to evaluator and team to team, so it should be an interesting draft season with some serious movement possible based on the in-person impression players leave with teams.
“There are a lot of clusters … in this draft and closely graded players,” Jeremiah said. “I mean, I’ve said similar things in years past, but this year especially, the difference between the 15th player and the 60th player in this draft is very small, and teams are going to have these guys in all different orders. It’s going to be fascinating to see how it all comes together.”
