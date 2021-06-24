DANVILLE — Many of the players from the Schlarman Academy girls basketball championship teams made the quick jump to Division I play.
For Janiah Newell, she chose a different route, but she will join a lot of her teammates in Division I this upcoming season after deciding to sign with Chicago State University after two seasons at Kaskaskia College.
“The coaches and I have been establishing a relationship. They reached out to me and it was good talking to the coaches,” Newell said. “They were checking up on me and I was thinking that this may be the right spot for me, so they showed interest quickly and the early interest worked with me.”
What also helped in her decision was that the Cougars’ coaches still kept an eye out for her, especially in a season that was slowed by the pandemic.
“Individually, last year was good because I had a bunch of teams that were interested, but this past season, there was Covid and no one knew what was going to happen because some schools reached out but they didn’t know what was going to happen,” Newell said. “It was just patience and I think Chicago State and I had that patience in what we needed to do and work on and what we needed from each other, so that helped in my process.”
In her last season at Kaskaskia, Newell averaged 13.1 points per game, with 5.3 rebounds per game and 4.7 assists per game.
While winning was not a problem for Newell at Schlarman, she goes to a school with an opposite tradition. The Cougars were 0-14 last season and 0-10 in the Western Athletic Conference.
“Coming from Schlarman, we have built up our program and I think I can build theirs up,” Newell said. “I know how it is to start winning and being a winner, so that’s what Chicago State needs: Winners that know how to win and I hope I can bring a positive vibe to the team.”
The same relationship that she had with coaches in Kaskaskia was important in building one with the Chicago State coaches.
“I established a great relationship with my coach in Kaskaksia and it helped a lot,” Newell said. “If I wasn’t going to establish a relationship with the coaches, I wasn’t going to be there and talking to the coaches a lot worked. The process taught me who I could communicate with the most, no matter what coach it was or what level.”
Newell said that while seeing teammates like Anaya Peoples, Sydney Gouard and Capria Brown start immediately in Division I, she is glad she took the path through junior college to the right school.
“I learned a lot from my teammates; especially those went directly to Division I. I learned what they did and then I put into my shape and what I could do better,” Newell said. “There is nothing wrong with going the junior college route, because I needed to work on myself as a character and as a basketball player. It was what I needed. I had to work on myself before going to Division I and the hard work paid off for me.
“You also make friends for life and you make your life better. You have a different route and junior college does build a lot of people up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.