INDIANAPOLIS — Run the Damn Ball.
It’s not just a catchy slogan adorning the most popular cap in the locker room. It’s a way of life for the Indianapolis Colts, who increasingly have built an identity around a bullying offensive line and could feature the best running back duo in the NFL this season.
But it’s the passing game that will dictate the team’s chances of a return to the postseason.
Indianapolis ranked 30th in the league with 3,108 passing yards in 2019, and its net average of 5.7 yards per attempt ranked 25th.
Those numbers don’t sit well with head coach Frank Reich, who played quarterback in the NFL for 14 seasons. He helped bring in a familiar face in quarterback Philip Rivers as a free agent, and he was instrumental in the selection of Southern California wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. with the 34th overall pick.
It’s not only about personnel, though.
Reich also added a familiar face to his coaching staff. Mike Groh will take over as wide receivers coach, replacing Kevin Patullo who was promoted to the newly created position of passing game coordinator. Groh was with Reich in 2017 when the Philadelphia Eagles won the franchise’s first Super Bowl title, and he brings another experienced offensive mind to a group led by offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and dedicated to collaboration.
“It’s just going to help us as an offense because not only do they all three have expert qualities as far as coaching receivers, but they all three have expert minds in the passing game,” Reich said. “I really respect — Kevin Patullo has a great mind. He’s a former quarterback. He’s coached quarterbacks a lot. He really has a good mind in the passing game.
“You guys know I know Mike Groh real well, and I really think highly of Mike’s mind in the passing game and him as a wide receiver coach. Then couple that with Nick and (tight ends coach) Jason Michael and the rest of the staff as far as our pass game. I know we talk a lot about our run game, but I just think our pass game is just going to take another step this year. I really do.”
Groh is looking forward to building on the foundation laid by Patullo with a relatively young group just starting to scratch the surface of its potential.
T.Y. Hilton, of course, is the exception.
A return to health for the 30-year-old four-time Pro Bowler would provide an anchor for the unit and a weapon defenses must account for on every down. Behind him, 25-year-old Zach Pascal will attempt to keep momentum rolling after a breakout 2019 season that saw him lead the team with 607 receiving yards and 22-year-old Parris Campbell hopes to bounce back from a rookie season limited to just seven games by injury.
The 22-year-old Pittman leads a large group of receivers trying to make a name for themselves, including sixth-round draft pick Dezmon Patmon and 23-year-old Ashton Dulin — who carved out a role as a kickoff returner as an undrafted rookie late last season.
“I think when you’ve got guys that are younger, that have less experience at this level, they’re very eager, and they want to hear everything that you have to say,” Groh said. “There’s a process that goes into that in terms of evaluating their game, trying to figure out what their strengths and weaknesses are and putting them in the right position to be successful. So that’s all part of the process. But in terms of their eagerness to learn, to dive in, to wanna try to become the very best they could be, there’s a purity to that that’s a lot of fun as well.
“That doesn’t mean that it’s not nice to have a veteran guy who has the experience and has been around the block a time or two that understands exactly what it takes. I think there’s a blend that you want to have in that room, and I think we’ve got a really good room right now.”
Groh likens the desired chemistry to a basketball team. Each player has a role to fill that best accentuates his strengths.
“I think when you’re putting together a receiver group, you’re looking to put together a group of guys with different skill sets,” Groh said. “If you get guys that all do the same thing really well, then you’re a little bit easier to defend. So, in putting our group together, we’re looking for guys that have unique skill sets. I’ve used the analogy as a basketball team in my past. You want guys that can obviously bring the ball up. You want guys that can score off the dribble, shoot the 3, post up.
“So when you get that complementary blend of guys — and that doesn’t just focus solely on the receiver group — that’ll include tight ends and running backs in that equation, I think then you have the opportunity to create one-on-one matchups, and that makes you really hard to defend for a defense.”
