BLOOMINGTON — Indiana ended its sixth spring football practice with a partial scrimmage Saturday.
The standouts included four newcomers to the offense — wide receiver Cam Camper, wide receiver Emery Simmons and running backs Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson.
Camper is a 6-foot-1 junior JUCO transfer from Trinity Valley Community College in Texas.
“I don’t know if it was just the scrimmage because it has been that way throughout each one of the practices,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “He has stuck out to me.”
Simmons and Henderson are transfers from North Carolina, while Shivers is a transfer from Auburn.
IU held its first practice in full pads Saturday after holding its first five practices in shells.
“We tackled well, and we haven’t tackled live since the Bucket game,” Allen said, “We have been working really hard on fundamentals, so I thought the defensive unit was able to make the most of those plays in space. I thought those groups performed solidly.”
The defensive standouts of the scrimmage, Allen said, included defensive back Noah Pierre, defensive back Jordan Grier and linebackers Maurice Freeman, Kaiden Turner and Myles Jackson, a transfer from UCLA.
“Myles Jackson continues to flash and show bursts of both athleticism and strength,” Allen said. “I really like the way he is playing right now and feel like he is making us better.”
QBs PROGRESSING
Allen said the quarterback competition has continued to evolve. All five, including walk-on Grant Gremel, are learning a new offensive under first-year offensive coordinator Walt Bell.
Returning senior Jack Tuttle and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak stood out, Allen said, in terms of making plays and grasping the offense. Donovan McCulley and Dexter Williams, who sat out last season with a torn ACL, has made some strides as well.
“Dexter is kind of another one that flashed to me just because he has been out for so long,” Allen said. “His athleticism showed, and so did his arm strength.”
RE-ASSESSING SPRING
Allen said he and his staff are re-assessing their approach this spring in regards to workload and contact. For example, last year IU had four practices before spring break. This year, IU reduced that number to three.
Allen said some of the injuries IU endured last season were the result of players getting nicked up during the spring.
“As a whole, college football, I know it has been a big emphasis in a lot of the committees that we have had and head coaches meetings,” Allen said. “Just trying to look at the big picture and the calendar from start to finish.”
Another change that has come since the pandemic is IU opting not to have a spring game. The Hoosiers held their last spring game in 2019. That decision will allow IU to maximize its 15 spring practices while holding occasional scrimmages throughout the spring.
“To me, I want to have 15 great days of getting better,” Allen said.
ETC.
IU announced it has hired former Northern Illinois and Temple head coach Rod Carey to its quality control staff. Carey played center at IU from 1990-93. He posted a 52-30 record in six-plus seasons at NIU and was 12-20 in three years at Temple.
“He will be assisting us on defense and also assisting me as head coach with all of his experience that he’s had,” Allen said. “It’s guys that love this place and want to continue to build the program and build what we are doing here as a football team.”
