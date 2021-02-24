NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
GAME 23
Site — State Farm Center, Champaign
When — 6 p.m., Thursday
Records — Nebraska 5-16 overall, 1-13 in the Big Ten Conference. Illinois 16-6 overall, 12-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Michigan State 11-9 overall, 5-9 in Big Ten Conference
Rankings — The Illini are ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — Big Ten Network
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 17-8 over Nebraska and the Fighting Illini have won three straight including a 77-72 triumph in overtime against the Cornhuskers on Feb. 12 in Lincoln, Neb.
Last games — Nebraska dropped an 86-83 decision to Penn State on Tuesday night in Lincoln, while Illinois had its 7-game winning streak snapped with a 81-72 loss at Michigan State, also on Tuesday.
Up Next — The Cornhuskers return home on Saturday to host the Minnesota Golden Gopher, while the Fighting Illini travel to Madison, Wis., on Saturday to face the 23rd-rated Wisconsin Badgers in an 1 p.m. contest.
Projected lineups — Nebraska: G Teddy Allen, 6-6, junior. G Trey McGowens, 6-4, junior. F Lat Mayen, 6-9, junior. F Derrick Walker, 6-8, junior. F Dalano Banton, 6-9, sophomore. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Nebraska: Allen 17.8, McGowens 10.4, Banton 9.9. Illinois: Dosunmu 21.0, Cockburn 17.4, Frazier 10.8.
Rebounding — Nebraska: Banton 6.2, Allen 5.0, Mayen 4.5. Illinois: Cockburn 10.1, Dosunmu 6.3, Da’Monte Williams 5.3.
Assists — Nebraska: Banton 4.3, McGowens 2.0, Allen 1.8. Illinois: Dosunmu 5.3, Andre Curbelo 4.1, Frazier 2.6.
