CHAMPAIGN — Illinois fans got almost everything they could have hoped for on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
First-year coach Bret Bielema led the Illini to a 30-22 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten opener for both teams with 41,064 at Memorial Stadium including a packed student section.
“Successful organizations, I don’t care any facet of life — sports, business, personal and marriages — they represent the things that are important to that arena,’’ said Bielema, a native of Prophetstown. “For us at Illinois football, we have to be interactive with our fan base.
“Our student section sell out — check the box. The Champaign-Urbana community rallying around our kids — check the box.’’
The only thing he left out. A good team victory — check the box.
And it wasn’t without a little late-game excitement or a little adversity.
“I couldn’t be happier for our players, especially our sixth-year seniors who came back and wanted to start this thing off the right way,’’ Bielema said. “It was really a four-quarter victory and it took all three phases.
“We have really stressed it to our players since fall camp started to where we are today, that nothing will come easy. They played our hearts out and rallied around a second-string quarterback. Anytime your quarterback gets knocked out it’s a big deal, and I thought Art (Sitkowski) was prepared for the moment.’’
Sitkowski, a transfer from Rutgers, was forced into the contest late in the first quarter after Brandon Peters, a sixth-year senior transfer from Michigan, was knocked out of the game with an apparent left shoulder injury.
On Monday, Bielema said that the injury to Peters, who was seen with his left arm in a sling during the second half, was not “long-standing” and he wouldn’t rule him out for this Saturday’s game with Texas-San Antonio.
Against Nebraska, Sitkowski rose to the occasion leading Illinois (1-0 overall, 1-0 in the Big Ten West) on a pair of touchdown drives in the third quarter as the Illini opened a 30-9 advantage. Sitkowski was 12-of-15 pass for 124 yards and two touchdowns — both in the third quarter.
“I’ve been through a lot at Rutgers — a lot of ups and downs,’’ Sitkowski said. “But I learned a lot from that. I learned a lot from my failures and that’s what life’s all about.’’
It was just the kind of performance that Bielema expected from Sitkowski.
“I can’t say enough about Art,’’ Bielema said. “You know, from day one he just projected a serious, very direct kind of personality. He walks like a quarterback and he talks like a quarterback.’’
Sitkowski’s first scoring strike as an Illini was also the first touchdown reception for Georgia transfer Luke Ford, who finished with 30 receiving yards on three catches.
“It feels amazing,’’ Ford said. “It was an awesome experience. It was just all the team coming together. Art threw a perfect ball, the o-line blocked great and wide receivers ran the routes.’’
Bielema was extremely pleased with how the Illini team responded to Sitkowski and how they rallied around him following a roughing the quarterback penalty in the second quarter.
“I think that late-hit, personal foul kind of riled him up and more than anything it fired up the troops around him,’’ Bielema said. “You literally saw the offensive line get fired up and get some good rhythm.
“When I see our player rallying around a quarterback like that, well, you know you’ve got something.’’
Seven plays later, running back Mike Epstein was plunging into the end zone from the 1-yard line right over the block of former Danville standout Julian Pearl, who came into the game as a sixth offensive lineman on the short-yardage play. The Illini had pulled even with the Cornhuskers at 9-9.
Illinois took a 16-9 lead into the locker room at halftime as Calvin Hart Jr. scooped up a fumble by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and raced 41 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds left in the first half.
Nebraska (0-1 overall, 0-1 in the Big Ten West) didn’t go down without a fight in the game’s final 19 minutes.
Martinez, who accounted for 343 yards of total offense, got the Cornhuskers back within 30-16 with 3:48 left in the third quarter on a 75-yard touchdown run.
With 2:41 left, Martinez connected with Oliver Martin on a 4-yard touchdown pass but the second missed extra point of the game by all-Big Ten kicker Connor Culp left Nebraska trailing Illinois 30-22.
“Defensively, it wasn’t pretty,’’ said Bielema, whose team allowed Nebraska 392 yards of total offense. “The only guy that we really thought could beat us was No. 2 (Martinez) and we gave him that one play that really got them back into the game.
“So, a great teaching moment for me as a head coach to get that across to our players and coaches that we have to take away things that can beat us.’’
In the end, Martinez came up short.
One of the heroes for Illinois was punter Blake Hayes, who averaged 45.3 yards on six punts, including knocking back-to-back punts to open the game inside of the Nebraska 1-yard line. The second one, which traveled 59 yards, was fielded by Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt, who went into the end zone where he was tackled by Kerry Joseph of Illinois for a safety.
Up next for the Illini is a home game this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Texas-San Antonio at Memorial Stadium.
