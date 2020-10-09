SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The last time Notre Dame took the football field, they looked like one of the best teams in the country in dismantling South Florida, 52-0, at Notre Dame Stadium.
That was three weeks ago, though. Which makes Saturday’s game for the No. 5 Fighting Irish an interesting one against Florida State (6:30 p.m., NBC).
Prior to start of the USF game on Sept. 19, seven players on the Notre Dame depth chart were ruled out for the game. The following Monday, there were seven positive COVID-19 tests on the team, forcing the shutdown of the program for the time being to do more testing and contact tracing.
A total of 39 players on the Irish roster were forced into either isolation or quarantine, with 25 of those testing positive for coronavirus. The Sept. 26 road game against Wake Forest was postponed to Dec. 12, and Oct. 3 was an already scheduled off week for Notre Dame.
That makes Saturday against the Seminoles the first time the Irish have played a game in 21 days. They’ve been practicing since last Wednesday and held a team scrimmage this past Sunday in preparation to getting back to game speed.
While he was worried about the team’s conditioning at the beginning of the week, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is confident in his players
“At the end of the day, when you don’t play for a couple of weeks, you worry about timing, execution, things of that nature,” Kelly said. “I’m less concerned about it as we go through the week because we’ve gotten our legs back and gotten into a football routine.”
One of the weaker positions for Notre Dame in its first two games was wide receiver. The unit has only produced 12 receptions and one touchdown. In fact, that touchdown is the only one senior quarterback Ian Book has thrown all season.
Injuries to players like redshirt sophomore Kevin Austin before the season, redshirt sophomore Braden Lenzy in training camp and graduate senior Ben Skowronek in week one hasn’t helped matters. Luckily, all three players will be suiting up for the Irish on Saturday.
Austin provides the vertical threat that the Notre Dame offense desperately needs. He will be limited, however, as he is still trying to get fully back from ankle surgery.
“We want to be careful; he’s only going to be about 11 weeks post (surgery),” Kelly said. “Not that we’re putting him in a vulnerable position, but we have to be careful. He hasn’t played full-speed football in a long, long time, so I think we want to air on caution in terms of his snaps this week and we’ll go from there.”
While the receivers have struggled, the running backs have been a bright spot. With all five guys that are on the depth chart producing right now, Kelly said that how the game is flowing will determine who gets the bulk of the carries each week.
“I think having that versatile running attack has allowed us to go deep on the running back side of things,” Kelly said. “We’re committed to all of those guys and expect to all see them touch the football. But I do believe the games will still dictate how those carries pan out.”
Notre Dame will be without two key defensive players this week, including one starter. Starting defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and redshirt freshman linebacker Jack Kiser are both out this week. Kiser made an emergency start against South Florida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, totaling eight tackles in his debut. He earned game ball honors from Kelly for his performance.
Tagovailoa-Amosa had five tackles and a pass deflection in the two wins over Duke and USF.
Luckily, sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton is back after suffering an ankle injury in week one against Duke. He did not play against South Florida, but was in line to play against Wake Forest before the postponement.
ABOUT FLORIDA STATE
The Seminoles are in rebuild mode under first-year head coach Mike Norvell. They’re 1-2 on the season, including a 52-10 blowout loss to No. 7 Miami on Sept. 26. Last week, Florida State trailed Jacksonville State in the second quarter before rallying to a 41-24 victory.
The last time the Seminoles paid a visit to South Bend, Notre Dame demolished them, 42-13, on a cold November night in 2018. While the program is struggling, Kelly knows the talent is still there on the Florida State roster.
“In very short order, (Norvell) will have Florida State back in a very good position, nationally,” Kelly said. “They did some good things [last] weekend (against Jacksonville State). Florida State is very talented.”
