SOUTH BEND, Ind. – One of the four top 25 matchups during Saturday’s slate of college football will be taking place at Notre Dame Stadium.
While most in the South will be watching No. 2 Georgia hosting No. 8 Arkansas or No. 1 Alabama matching up with No. 12 Ole Miss, a majority of people in the Midwest will have their eye on No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 7 Cincinnati.
The Fighting Irish (4-0) have steadily improved in all three phases over the last two games, and that improvement may need to be elevated even further if Notre Dame hopes to be on the winning side of the scoreboard Saturday against the Bearcats (3-0).
Cincinnati will be the strongest opponent Notre Dame has faced to this point of the season, but the Bearcats haven’t necessarily looked unbeatable due to the level of their competition. They weren’t challenged in blowout wins over Miami of Ohio (1-3) and Murray State (1-2) with Cincinnati’s toughest test coming on the road against Indiana (2-2). The Hoosiers led at home late in the third before Cincy pulled away in the fourth.
The Bearcats have their weaknesses, but head coach Luke Fickell and his players – 34-6 since 2018 – know how to win games. Combine that with an elite quarterback in senior Desmond Ridder, who’s prepping for his 40th game in a Cincy uniform, and underestimating Cincinnati in any capacity would be a massive mistake by the Irish.
“Cincinnati’s a great opponent that’s nationally ranked and deservedly so,” said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, who coached at Cincinnati from 2006-2009. “They’re very talented in all phases. Offensively, you start with the quarterback Desmond Ridder. He’s a playmaker. Very athletic and can make plays with his feet. He’s got a lot of experience. He’s played a lot of college football. … Defensively, they return a lot of veterans. And the back end of the defense is probably as talented as we’re going to see. This clearly, from our perspective, is the best team we’ve played up to this point.”
DECISION AT QUARTERBACK
The injury bug that’s bitten Notre Dame throughout the early stages of this season has migrated into the quarterback room as of late. Freshman Tyler Buchner missed parts of the Purdue game, then was held out entirely against Wisconsin due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, graduate senior Jack Coan suffered an ankle sprain against the Badgers, but backup Drew Pyne did a solid job in relief.
Kelly said earlier in the week if Coan was healthy enough, he’d get the nod. As the week has progressed, all three have practiced every day in some capacity.
“(Coan)’s ahead of where I thought he would be,” Kelly said Thursday. “Drew and Jack have split those first-team reps and then we’ve continued to work Tyler’s package like in week’s past. We’re getting all three of them ready right now.”
No matter what quarterback lines up under center across from Cincinnati on Saturday, the Irish offense will need to be prepared for a Bearcat defense that’s aggressive and fast.
Luckily for Notre Dame, Cincinnati’s defense is almost identical to what the Irish offense sees in practice every day. That’s because defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman spent the 2017-2020 seasons roaming the sidelines at Nippert Stadium as a member of the Cincinnati coaching staff.
“The reality of it is we’ve been working against this defense since last spring,” Kelly said. “If you’re just trying to prepare for it for two or three days, there’s some complexity to it. That’s where we’ve gotten the insight more than anything else. (Defensive backs coach) Mike Mickens and Marcus Freeman aren’t bringing anything else to the table other than the installation that we’ve gone against since the spring.”
Along the offensive line, Michael Cormady could return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. That would help shore up a line that has seen struggles this season. The Bearcats have only manufactured four sacks in three games (110th in the NCAA), so expect the Irish offensive line to give Coan, Pyne or Buchner some extra time to survey the field against Cincy’s strength in the secondary.
DEFENDING DESMOND RIDDER
Notre Dame’s defense has sparkled over the last two weeks. The unit has given up an average of 13 points per game, while forcing eight turnovers during the last two contests.
The rushing defense has also improved tremendously, and every aspect of this Irish defense that’s helped them secure wins over Purdue and Wisconsin will have to show out once again against the Bearcats.
With Ridder manning the huddle for Cincinnati, the Bearcats offense can gouge a defense at any moment and in a number of ways. The senior signal-caller has a rocket of an arm, accuracy and can scramble from trouble in the pocket when needed.
Ridder has thrown for nearly 8,000 yards and 64 touchdowns during his time at Cincinnati. On the ground, he’s ran for almost 1,900 yards and 24 total touchdowns. If pressured, his one flaw is interceptions. He’s thrown 22 of those as a Bearcat.
“With Ridder, he really throws the ball down the field well,” Kelly said. “I think his deep balls are as good as we’ve seen in a long time. What separates him from a lot of the quarterbacks that we’ve played is his ability to push the ball down the field and his ability to run. We’ll need to keep Ridder in the pocket to have success.”
