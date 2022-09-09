SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has graced the sidelines of Notre Dame Stadium multiple times since becoming defensive coordinator before the 2021 season.
Freeman knows what the gameday atmosphere that surrounds Notre Dame’s campus on Saturdays in the fall feels like.
This Saturday, though, will be extra special for the 36-year-old head coach.
“I’m excited for my first home game as the head coach here at Notre Dame Stadium,” Freeman said. “It’s something you dream about, and ever since I’ve been named the head coach, I’ve been looking forward to this moment. To be able to lead our team into this stadium and play a really good opponent, we’re really looking forward to this game Saturday.”
The No. 8 Fighting Irish are hoping to put their disappointing 21-10 season-opening loss to then-No. 2 Ohio State behind them at home Saturday against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The Herd — led by second-year head coach Charles Huff — are coming off of a 7-6 season a year ago in which only two of their six losses came by double digits.
Marshall opened its season a week ago with a commanding 55-3 win over FCS opponent Norfolk State.
This Saturday’s matchup between the two teams — the first ever meeting for Notre Dame and Marshall — will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.
“I think they are an extremely well-coached team,” said Freeman of Marshall. “You don’t see them making a lot of mistakes, and that’s a credit to head coach (Charles) Huff. They aren’t going to be intimidated to come in here. They’re going to be ready to go.”
New Sun Belt Conference-member Marshall has been a strong program in the Conference USA as of late, earning above-.500 records every year dating back to 2017.
Freeman expects the Herd to be confident and ready to go against the Irish this weekend.
“It’s about the mindset of believing you can come in here and win,” said Freeman of the Herd. “That’s what you do as a competitor, leader and coach. You have to make sure your team believes that. I’m sure Marshall will come in here with that mindset. … Our players respect the team that’s coming in here on Saturday. Because (Marshall) has put it on film and showed that they are a very good, talented football team that’s going to be hungry.”
SCOUTING MARSHALL’S DEFENSE
It’s just a small sample size against an FCS team, but Marshall’s defense made its mark last Saturday.
The Herd held their opponent to just 114 total yards and five first downs. They forced Norfolk State off the field at will — 1-of-12 on third down — and causing Norfolk to punt nine times during the 52-point victory.
Along the defensive line, Marshall returned one of its best in redshirt senior Koby Cumberlander.
The defensive end has put together nearly 100 career tackles (14.5 for loss) and 10 sacks during 36 game appearances with the Herd.
The interior was upgraded as well this offseason, with both Isaiah Gibson and Anthony Watts transferring in from Kentucky and Purdue, respectively.
Every starting linebacker returned for 2022, which includes junior Eli Neal, who led the team in sacks with 5.5 in 2021.
In the secondary, both corners have a lot of career experience in senior Steven Gilmore (159 tackles, six interceptions and 32 passes defensed) and redshirt junior Micah Abraham (78 tackles, three interceptions and 21 passes defensed).
The safety position is more uncertain, but transfers Andre Sam (McNeese State) and Isaiah Norman (Austin Peay) bring some much-needed depth to the back end of the secondary.
“Defensively, they are aggressive and attacking, and their defensive line is extremely explosive,” Freeman said. “They play really hard, and they are really good at what they do in coverage. … Overall, they are a scrappy bunch that’s going to present a lot of challenges.”
SCOUTING MARSHALL’S OFFENSE
Marshall’s offense has some playmakers capable of challenging any defense.
Under center, the Herd are led by a veteran quarterback in redshirt senior Henry Colombi.
Colombi has played a lot of football already for two different teams, and he logged an impressive performance — 24-of-26, 205 yards and a touchdown — to open his career with Marshall last Saturday.
“Offensively, obviously it all starts with the quarterback,” Freeman said. “He’s very experienced having played at Utah State and Texas Tech. He’s a coach’s kid who makes good decisions. He’s athletic, he can throw it, and I think he presents a lot of issues.”
Elsewhere at the skill positions, running back is a bit of a question mark with the status of redshirt sophomore Rasheen Ali still up in the air.
Ali was one of the better running backs in the country last season, rushing for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns.
If he’s unavailable again against Notre Dame, the Herd will turn to the one-two punch of Khalan Laborn and Ethan Payne.
Both Laborn and Payne rushed for over 100 yards against Norfolk State.
“(Khalan) Laborn did a nice job stepping in for them last week,” Freeman said. “He’s a great player. He’s a Florida State transfer so we know what type of football player he is.”
At the tight end and wide receiver positions, look for redshirt junior wide receiver Talik Keaton and redshirt senior tight end Devin Miller (12 catches for 110 yards combined last week) to challenge the Notre Dame secondary Saturday.
“Their tight ends by committee have done a good job,” Freeman said. “It’s an older group, and the same can be said of their wideouts. There’s some explosiveness in terms of what they bring to the game.”
